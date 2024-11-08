Left Menu

Sarma Criticizes Gandhi: Unguided Missile Allegation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an 'unguided missile' and urges Sonia Gandhi to train him. Sarma alleges Gandhi's divisive tactics towards tribals, Dalits, and OBCs and highlights the grave situation in Jharkhand compared to Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:59 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him as an 'unguided missile' and calling on former AICC president Sonia Gandhi to provide guidance.

Sarma, serving as the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, expressed concern over the conditions of tribals in the state, insisting the threat is greater than in Manipur.

He criticized Gandhi for not visiting infiltration-affected areas in Jharkhand and accused him of attempting to divide communities, with an election focus on addressing the ruling coalition's mistreatment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

