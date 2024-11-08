Sarma Criticizes Gandhi: Unguided Missile Allegation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him as an 'unguided missile' and calling on former AICC president Sonia Gandhi to provide guidance.

Sarma, serving as the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, expressed concern over the conditions of tribals in the state, insisting the threat is greater than in Manipur.

He criticized Gandhi for not visiting infiltration-affected areas in Jharkhand and accused him of attempting to divide communities, with an election focus on addressing the ruling coalition's mistreatment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)