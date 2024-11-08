Political Turmoil Rises Amidst Rajasthan Bypolls

Govind Singh Dotasra, the state chief of Congress in Rajasthan, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, accusing it of betraying the common people and failing in vital sectors like employment and inflation control.

Addressing rallies in Dausa and Ramgarh ahead of crucial bypolls, Dotasra criticized the Bhajanlal Sharma administration for not fulfilling promises to boost farmers' incomes and improve essential services like medicine, education, and law enforcement.

With bypolls set for multiple constituencies on November 13, Dotasra's allegations highlight the political tensions as results are expected on November 23, potentially impacting the BJP's standing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)