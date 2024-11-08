Left Menu

Political Power Play: Allegations and Denials

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal denied joining the BJP-led alliance to avert an Enforcement Directorate investigation. Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's book claims otherwise. Allegations of central agencies misused against opposition sparked controversy as Bhujbal insists on his integrity amidst political turmoil and electoral tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:24 IST
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal refuted claims of joining the BJP-led alliance to escape an Enforcement Directorate probe, a controversy reignited by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's recent publication. The minister asserts that his case concluded during the previous Uddhav Thackeray government, emphasizing a commitment to constituency development rather than personal evasion. In a statement, Bhujbal rejected any purported admissions of expedient political maneuvering to avoid legal scrutiny.

The row unfolded as Rajdeep Sardesai's book suggested Bhujbal abandoned his party due to pressure from looming ED proceedings. However, the minister responded by questioning the timing of these allegations amid assembly elections, hinting at political motivations behind the narrative. Bhujbal added that he intends to pursue legal action post-elections to address any misattributed statements.

Comments from political figures like MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena leaders highlighted concerns about central agency misuse against opposition parties, pointing to a broader trend of political coercion. Sule referenced numerous cases dealing with bipartisan force exerted through investigative bodies, underscoring a perceived pattern of targeted enforcement aimed at opposition figures. The discourse draws attention to the ongoing debate over the intersection of politics and legal enforcement in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

