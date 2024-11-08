March for Justice: Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra
The Congress initiated its 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' at Rajghat to challenge the AAP government on several fronts before the Assembly elections. Leading Congress figures participated, highlighting issues like corruption and pollution. The yatra aims to engage Delhi's residents and promote the Congress' developmental vision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress launched its 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' at Rajghat, marking the start of a month-long campaign targeting the AAP government on multiple issues ahead of the Assembly elections.
Led by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav and notable party figures, participants marched through Old Delhi's lanes, waving flags and echoing their demands.
In a symbolic gesture, protestors carried balloons resembling liquor bottles, directly critiquing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal concerning allegations linked to the Delhi liquor policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Targets Safety and Corruption in Jharkhand Election Campaign
Chouhan Slams Jharkhand Government: A 'Storm of Corruption' Alleged
Corruption Crackdown: Bribery Bust at HSIIDC
AAP Alleges BJP Involvement in Attack on Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Police Officer Arrested for Bribery: A Corruption Crackdown