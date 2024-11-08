March for Justice: Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra

The Congress launched its 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' at Rajghat, marking the start of a month-long campaign targeting the AAP government on multiple issues ahead of the Assembly elections.

Led by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav and notable party figures, participants marched through Old Delhi's lanes, waving flags and echoing their demands.

In a symbolic gesture, protestors carried balloons resembling liquor bottles, directly critiquing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal concerning allegations linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)