March for Justice: Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra

The Congress initiated its 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' at Rajghat to challenge the AAP government on several fronts before the Assembly elections. Leading Congress figures participated, highlighting issues like corruption and pollution. The yatra aims to engage Delhi's residents and promote the Congress' developmental vision.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:59 IST
March for Justice: Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra
  • India

The Congress launched its 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' at Rajghat, marking the start of a month-long campaign targeting the AAP government on multiple issues ahead of the Assembly elections.

Led by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav and notable party figures, participants marched through Old Delhi's lanes, waving flags and echoing their demands.

In a symbolic gesture, protestors carried balloons resembling liquor bottles, directly critiquing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal concerning allegations linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

