Left Menu

Patole Challenges Modi's Claims on Congress and BJP's Caste Politics

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole countered Prime Minister Modi's accusations that Congress functions as a 'parasite' relying on allies. Patole criticized Modi's BJP for utilizing caste and religion in political campaigns and argued that the BJP's actions have disadvantaged OBCs, SCs, and STs by undermining reservation benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:04 IST
Patole Challenges Modi's Claims on Congress and BJP's Caste Politics
Nana Patole
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the opposition Congress party a 'parasite' dependent on allies.

Speaking at rallies in Maharashtra, PM Modi accused Congress of needing alliances to survive in several states. Patole countered by saying that the Modi government is the one relying on 'crutches for support' and accused the PM of fake concern for OBCs.

Patole further alleged that the BJP incites tensions between castes for political gain and argued against the BJP's handling of reservation policies, which he believes unfairly targets OBCs, SCs, and STs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024