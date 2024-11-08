Patole Challenges Modi's Claims on Congress and BJP's Caste Politics
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole countered Prime Minister Modi's accusations that Congress functions as a 'parasite' relying on allies. Patole criticized Modi's BJP for utilizing caste and religion in political campaigns and argued that the BJP's actions have disadvantaged OBCs, SCs, and STs by undermining reservation benefits.
- India
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the opposition Congress party a 'parasite' dependent on allies.
Speaking at rallies in Maharashtra, PM Modi accused Congress of needing alliances to survive in several states. Patole countered by saying that the Modi government is the one relying on 'crutches for support' and accused the PM of fake concern for OBCs.
Patole further alleged that the BJP incites tensions between castes for political gain and argued against the BJP's handling of reservation policies, which he believes unfairly targets OBCs, SCs, and STs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
