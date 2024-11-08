Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Champions Statehood and Article 370
In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, members from treasury benches expressed strong support for restoring statehood and defended Article 370. Despite BJP members' protest, a resolution defending the special status passed. Debates centered on the legitimacy of Article 370 and concerns over peace and democracy in the region.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed fervent debates as treasury bench members advocated for the restoration of statehood and staunchly defended Article 370. They argued that fighting for special status is no crime, dismissing opposition claims suggesting otherwise.
The assembly's motion of thanks passed without BJP participation due to their protest against a resolution supporting the region's special status. National Conference MLA Javaid Hassan Baig challenged the government's stance, asserting that democracy and peace exist only when resolutions are honored.
Other members, including independent MLA Muzaffar Khan and Congress's Nizamuddin Bhat, echoed calls for statehood and criticized the BJP's actions, urging New Delhi to uphold commitments to the region.
