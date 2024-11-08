Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Champions Statehood and Article 370

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed fervent debates as treasury bench members advocated for the restoration of statehood and staunchly defended Article 370. They argued that fighting for special status is no crime, dismissing opposition claims suggesting otherwise.

The assembly's motion of thanks passed without BJP participation due to their protest against a resolution supporting the region's special status. National Conference MLA Javaid Hassan Baig challenged the government's stance, asserting that democracy and peace exist only when resolutions are honored.

Other members, including independent MLA Muzaffar Khan and Congress's Nizamuddin Bhat, echoed calls for statehood and criticized the BJP's actions, urging New Delhi to uphold commitments to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)