Left Menu

Hemant Soren Challenges BJP's 'Roti, Beti, Mati' Claims

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticizes BJP's 'Roti, Beti, Mati' rhetoric, advocating for women's safety through schemes like Savitribai Phule Jhano Yojana. He accuses BJP of inaction on women's issues, predicting a JMM coalition victory. Soren targets Union Minister Chouhan's tribal safety claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:10 IST
Hemant Soren Challenges BJP's 'Roti, Beti, Mati' Claims
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has strongly criticized the BJP, dismissing their 'Roti, Beti, Mati' rhetoric as empty promises without substance.

Speaking at a public meeting in Ghatsila, Soren highlighted his administration's efforts to promote women's safety, citing the Savitribai Phule Jhano Yojana, which links 12 lakh students, as a testament to his government's commitment to safeguarding women.

In a veiled critique of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Soren condemned his claims concerning the safety of tribals in Madhya Pradesh, while also charging the BJP with failing to address women's issues in Manipur. He expressed confidence in the JMM-led coalition's return to power with a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024