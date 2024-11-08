Hemant Soren Challenges BJP's 'Roti, Beti, Mati' Claims
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticizes BJP's 'Roti, Beti, Mati' rhetoric, advocating for women's safety through schemes like Savitribai Phule Jhano Yojana. He accuses BJP of inaction on women's issues, predicting a JMM coalition victory. Soren targets Union Minister Chouhan's tribal safety claims.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has strongly criticized the BJP, dismissing their 'Roti, Beti, Mati' rhetoric as empty promises without substance.
Speaking at a public meeting in Ghatsila, Soren highlighted his administration's efforts to promote women's safety, citing the Savitribai Phule Jhano Yojana, which links 12 lakh students, as a testament to his government's commitment to safeguarding women.
In a veiled critique of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Soren condemned his claims concerning the safety of tribals in Madhya Pradesh, while also charging the BJP with failing to address women's issues in Manipur. He expressed confidence in the JMM-led coalition's return to power with a majority.
