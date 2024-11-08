U.S. Defense Contractors to Assist in Ukraine

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense, President Joe Biden's administration has announced a pivotal policy change. U.S. defense contractors will now be allowed to operate within Ukraine to maintain and repair weaponry provided by the Pentagon, according to U.S. officials who spoke with Reuters.

An anonymous U.S. official clarified that a limited number of contractors will be deployed, ensuring their operations remain distant from the frontline battles. The contractors' primary duty is to conduct maintenance and necessary repairs on U.S.-provided equipment, enabling rapid turnaround and efficiency for Ukrainian forces.

This decision marks a significant effort by the U.S. to support Kyiv in its ongoing conflict with Russia, without directly engaging in combat. The deployment underscores the U.S. commitment to aiding Ukraine while adhering to non-combatant roles.

