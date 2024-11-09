Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Call with Trump: Musk Joins the Conversation

Media outlets reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential win with Elon Musk participating in the call. The discussion included Musk's commitment to providing Starlink satellites, vital for Ukraine's defense. Trump's stance on supporting Ukraine remains unclear, despite Zelenskiy's expressed appreciation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 02:08 IST
Zelenskiy's Call with Trump: Musk Joins the Conversation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined a call with Donald Trump to congratulate him on his electoral win.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a known Trump supporter, participated in the conversation from Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach residence. Musk assured Zelenskiy of continued support via Starlink satellites, crucial for Ukraine's defense.

Trump, however, refrained from detailing his support for Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. Zelenskiy expressed hopes for future cooperation, underlining the necessity for strong U.S. leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024