Zelenskiy's Call with Trump: Musk Joins the Conversation
Media outlets reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential win with Elon Musk participating in the call. The discussion included Musk's commitment to providing Starlink satellites, vital for Ukraine's defense. Trump's stance on supporting Ukraine remains unclear, despite Zelenskiy's expressed appreciation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 02:08 IST
In a surprising development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined a call with Donald Trump to congratulate him on his electoral win.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a known Trump supporter, participated in the conversation from Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach residence. Musk assured Zelenskiy of continued support via Starlink satellites, crucial for Ukraine's defense.
Trump, however, refrained from detailing his support for Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. Zelenskiy expressed hopes for future cooperation, underlining the necessity for strong U.S. leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- Elon Musk
- Starlink
- Ukraine
- SpaceX
- Russia
- satellites
- US leadership
- Mar-a-Lago
Advertisement