Zelenskiy's Call with Trump: Musk Joins the Conversation

In a surprising development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined a call with Donald Trump to congratulate him on his electoral win.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a known Trump supporter, participated in the conversation from Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach residence. Musk assured Zelenskiy of continued support via Starlink satellites, crucial for Ukraine's defense.

Trump, however, refrained from detailing his support for Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. Zelenskiy expressed hopes for future cooperation, underlining the necessity for strong U.S. leadership.

