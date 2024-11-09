Mexico's Border Strategy: Balancing Migration and Diplomacy
Mexico's Foreign Minister, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, says the country will maintain its current measures to prevent migrants from crossing into the U.S., pointing out a significant reduction in migrant arrests. Despite pledging humanitarian treatment, experts fear harsher policies as Donald Trump returns to office.
Mexico remains committed to maintaining its immigration policies at the border, as articulated by Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente following the U.S. election of Donald Trump. Mexico's stringent border measures have already shown results, with a reported 76% fall in migrant interceptions by U.S. authorities since last December.
During a press briefing, President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed discussions with Trump, emphasizing a sharp decline in border crossings. Trump's plans include the possibility of a 25% tariff on Mexican exports if Mexico fails to curb illegal crossings and drug trafficking across the shared border.
While Mexico accounts for 80% of its exports to the U.S., it undertakes measures contrasting its proclaimed humanitarian approach. Critics argue these measures may intensify under Trump, as officials highlight employment and migration prevention as key objectives. Migrants and advocates express concerns over the tightening border policies underlined by humanitarian rhetoric.
