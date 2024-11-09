Left Menu

Judge Overturns Illinois' Semi-Automatic Weapons Ban

A federal judge struck down Illinois' ban on semi-automatic firearms, deeming it unconstitutional. The decision follows a lawsuit by gun owners and rights groups. Illinois plans to appeal, emphasizing public safety. The ruling revisits the balance of firearm regulations post the 2022 Supreme Court decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 04:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 04:24 IST
Judge Overturns Illinois' Semi-Automatic Weapons Ban

In a significant legal turn, a federal judge has nullified an Illinois law banning semi-automatic firearms, citing constitutional concerns. The decision arrives after complaints from gun rights advocates, who argued the ban contravened the Second Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Stephen McGlynn judged that the restrictions contradict America's historical precedent regarding gun regulation, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 standards. The ruling will be effective in 30 days, arising from a lawsuit involving gun owners and the Firearms Policy Coalition.

The Illinois Attorney General's office plans to appeal, asserting the law's crucial role in safeguarding communities from gun violence. This case is part of a growing legal discourse on state and federal gun regulation boundaries after the Supreme Court case expanding gun rights last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024