Judge Overturns Illinois' Semi-Automatic Weapons Ban

In a significant legal turn, a federal judge has nullified an Illinois law banning semi-automatic firearms, citing constitutional concerns. The decision arrives after complaints from gun rights advocates, who argued the ban contravened the Second Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Stephen McGlynn judged that the restrictions contradict America's historical precedent regarding gun regulation, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 standards. The ruling will be effective in 30 days, arising from a lawsuit involving gun owners and the Firearms Policy Coalition.

The Illinois Attorney General's office plans to appeal, asserting the law's crucial role in safeguarding communities from gun violence. This case is part of a growing legal discourse on state and federal gun regulation boundaries after the Supreme Court case expanding gun rights last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)