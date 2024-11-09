Left Menu

Bolivia's New Political Dawn: Morales Barred from Election Run

Bolivia's constitutional court has barred former President Evo Morales from running for office again, enhancing the country's ongoing political turmoil. The court ruled presidents could only serve two terms. This decision promises a Morales-free ballot in 2025, amid tensions with President Arce.

The constitutional court in Bolivia has made a landmark decision, barring former President Evo Morales from seeking office again, marking a transformative phase in the nation's ongoing political unrest.

The ruling specifies a limit of two terms for presidents, impacting Morales who had served beyond this due to a legal loophole. His attempted fourth term led to his exit amid disputed election results in 2019.

The decision has stirred the political landscape, with Morales' legal team planning to challenge it at an international level, while tensions between Morales and President Luis Arce continue to rise, manifesting in unrest and political demonstrations across the country.

