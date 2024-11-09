Left Menu

Congress Leaders Counter BJP Before Maharashtra Polls

Congress leaders from Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka refuted BJP's claims about unfulfilled promises, showcasing their governance achievements. In a press conference ahead of Maharashtra's elections, they highlighted welfare programs and criticized BJP for allegedly shifting projects to Gujarat, questioning the fairness of governmental actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:32 IST
In a spirited defense against BJP's allegations, top Congress figures from Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka spoke out on Saturday. The leaders addressed claims that election promises were not being honored, using a press conference in Mumbai to outline their state's progress and achievements.

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, highlighted his administration's success in creating 50,000 jobs for the state's youth within just ten months. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, challenged BJP leaders to witness the impact of Congress' welfare measures in his state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, pointed to the beneficial implementation of the old pension scheme. Additionally, Reddy accused BJP of relocating major investment projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat, raising questions about the integrity of such governmental practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

