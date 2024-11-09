Left Menu

Amit Shah Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Mocking the Constitution

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of mocking the Indian Constitution by displaying a 'fake' copy. Shah warned against Congress's actions regarding reservations for minorities and Article 370 in Kashmir. He criticized Jharkhand's government as corrupt ahead of the state's elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palamu | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrespecting the Constitution by exhibiting a 'fake' replica. Speaking at a BJP rally in Palamu, Shah asserted that the BJP will thwart any Congress attempts to implement reservations for religious minorities.

Shah alleged that Gandhi's actions were a blatant insult to B R Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly, emphasizing that the Indian Constitution is a matter of faith and trust. He also criticized the Congress party's stance on reservations, claiming they are against the OBC quota and plan to extend benefits to minorities.

Further, Shah lambasted Congress's purported efforts to restore Article 370 in Kashmir, asserting it would never happen. He also took aim at Jharkhand's JMM-led government, labeling it as excessively corrupt. The statements come ahead of important Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled for later this month.

