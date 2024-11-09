Rally Disruption Sparks Controversy for Maharashtra BJP MLA

A controversial incident at a rally in Maharashtra has put BJP MLA Prashant Bamb in the spotlight. The rally, held in Gawli Shivra village, turned chaotic when Bamb's supporters allegedly removed a man who questioned the MLA about unfulfilled poll promises in a widely circulated social media video.

The disrupted event, part of Bamb's campaign for the upcoming Gangapur assembly election against NCP's Satish Chavan, has drawn criticism. Bamb accused the man of interrupting his speech and labeled him a supporter of his political rival. Bamb claimed it's a repeated tactic he's faced during events.

Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, lambasted Bamb's conduct. He questioned the appropriateness of silencing criticism and drew attention to wider implications for political engagement in an era where open dialogue is encouraged by figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

