Rally Disruption Sparks Controversy for Maharashtra BJP MLA

A BJP MLA from Maharashtra faces backlash after his supporters allegedly removed a man from a rally for questioning the legislator's past promises. The incident involving Prashant Bamb, the Gangapur MLA, has sparked criticism from opposition leaders, raising concerns about political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:52 IST
A controversial incident at a rally in Maharashtra has put BJP MLA Prashant Bamb in the spotlight. The rally, held in Gawli Shivra village, turned chaotic when Bamb's supporters allegedly removed a man who questioned the MLA about unfulfilled poll promises in a widely circulated social media video.

The disrupted event, part of Bamb's campaign for the upcoming Gangapur assembly election against NCP's Satish Chavan, has drawn criticism. Bamb accused the man of interrupting his speech and labeled him a supporter of his political rival. Bamb claimed it's a repeated tactic he's faced during events.

Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, lambasted Bamb's conduct. He questioned the appropriateness of silencing criticism and drew attention to wider implications for political engagement in an era where open dialogue is encouraged by figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

