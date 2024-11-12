Left Menu

Call for Hindu Unity: Support Grows for Adityanath's Slogan

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya endorsed Yogi Adityanath's slogan, advocating Hindu unity to withstand division. Emphasizing the collective strength symbolized by a fist, he rebuffed Congress President Kharge's remarks on 'sadhus' in politics, urging for Bhagwadhari involvement. The debate intensifies over religious and political roles.

Updated: 12-11-2024 10:02 IST
Jagadguru Shri Rambhadracharya Ji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Expressing support for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan 'batenge toh katenge' (divided we perish), Jagadguru Rambhadracharya declared the mantra's veracity, likening unity to the strength of a fist. Highlighting the importance of Hindu cohesion, he stated that regardless of sect differences, Hindus should remain united.

'This is true. We don't have to get divided. Even if the sects are different, all of us Hindus should be united,' Rambhadracharya emphasized. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister introduced this slogan during a rally in Maharashtra, followed by Prime Minister Modi's supportive phrase, 'ek hai toh safe hai.'

In response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comments on 'sadhus' in politics, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya advocated for pious figures' political engagement, challenging the notion that only 'suited-booted' should participate. He invoked historical leader Shivaji's unifying symbolism to support his stance. Meanwhile, Kharge critiqued Adityanath for allegedly fostering division through his rhetoric, suggesting religious leaders abstain from political roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

