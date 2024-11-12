Call for Hindu Unity: Support Grows for Adityanath's Slogan

Expressing support for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan 'batenge toh katenge' (divided we perish), Jagadguru Rambhadracharya declared the mantra's veracity, likening unity to the strength of a fist. Highlighting the importance of Hindu cohesion, he stated that regardless of sect differences, Hindus should remain united.

'This is true. We don't have to get divided. Even if the sects are different, all of us Hindus should be united,' Rambhadracharya emphasized. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister introduced this slogan during a rally in Maharashtra, followed by Prime Minister Modi's supportive phrase, 'ek hai toh safe hai.'

In response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comments on 'sadhus' in politics, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya advocated for pious figures' political engagement, challenging the notion that only 'suited-booted' should participate. He invoked historical leader Shivaji's unifying symbolism to support his stance. Meanwhile, Kharge critiqued Adityanath for allegedly fostering division through his rhetoric, suggesting religious leaders abstain from political roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)