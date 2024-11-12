The Growing Alliance: Russia and China's Counter to U.S. Containment

In a strategic move, Russia and China are consolidating their alliance to tackle U.S. efforts at containment. Tensions rise as the two nations position themselves against what they perceive as an aggressive American stance, further amplified by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats.

The collaboration between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping aims to stabilize global geopolitics. Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu emphasized the critical need to oppose the U.S.'s 'dual containment' policy toward Moscow and Beijing during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This burgeoning partnership signifies a counterbalance to U.S. dominance, which both nations attribute to historical injustices like the Soviet collapse and colonization of China. By labeling the U.S. as a chaos-inducing hegemon, Russia and China seek to reshape the current global power structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)