Left Menu

Donald Trump Taps Kristi Noem for Key Homeland Security Role

Donald Trump has chosen South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to be his Homeland Security Secretary. Despite political setbacks, Noem, known for her pandemic policies and a controversial memoir, will lead the department responsible for border and disaster management. Trump's team did not comment on the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:43 IST
Donald Trump Taps Kristi Noem for Key Homeland Security Role
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly selected South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to take on the role of Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to sources cited by CNN.

Noem, who has garnered national attention for her leadership style during the COVID-19 pandemic, rose to fame after rebuffing a statewide mask mandate. Despite a challenging political year marked by controversy over her memoir, Noem secured a remarkable victory for a second term as governor in 2022.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees border protection, immigration, and disaster response, will now fall under Noem's jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Trump has appointed Tom Homan as the administration's new 'border czar' and is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, according to insiders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024