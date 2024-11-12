Donald Trump Taps Kristi Noem for Key Homeland Security Role

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly selected South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to take on the role of Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to sources cited by CNN.

Noem, who has garnered national attention for her leadership style during the COVID-19 pandemic, rose to fame after rebuffing a statewide mask mandate. Despite a challenging political year marked by controversy over her memoir, Noem secured a remarkable victory for a second term as governor in 2022.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees border protection, immigration, and disaster response, will now fall under Noem's jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Trump has appointed Tom Homan as the administration's new 'border czar' and is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, according to insiders.

(With inputs from agencies.)