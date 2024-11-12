Donald Trump Taps Kristi Noem for Key Homeland Security Role
Donald Trump has chosen South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to be his Homeland Security Secretary. Despite political setbacks, Noem, known for her pandemic policies and a controversial memoir, will lead the department responsible for border and disaster management. Trump's team did not comment on the decision.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly selected South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to take on the role of Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to sources cited by CNN.
Noem, who has garnered national attention for her leadership style during the COVID-19 pandemic, rose to fame after rebuffing a statewide mask mandate. Despite a challenging political year marked by controversy over her memoir, Noem secured a remarkable victory for a second term as governor in 2022.
The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees border protection, immigration, and disaster response, will now fall under Noem's jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Trump has appointed Tom Homan as the administration's new 'border czar' and is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, according to insiders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
