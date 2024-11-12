Rahul Gandhi's Chikhli Rally Scrapped Due to Flight Trouble

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's planned election rally in Chikhli, Buldhana district, Maharashtra was abruptly cancelled on Tuesday following a technical problem with his flight from Delhi.

The rally, part of campaign efforts for Congress candidate Rahul Bondre, aimed to address issues facing local soybean farmers. Gandhi released a video promising solutions under an INDIA bloc government, and criticizing current BJP policy on agricultural pricing.

Due to the flight glitch at Delhi airport, Gandhi shifted plans to address a separate rally in Gondia district later the same day, as Maharashtra's assembly elections approach on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)