Rahul Gandhi's Chikhli Rally Scrapped Due to Flight Trouble

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Chikhli, Maharashtra was cancelled due to a technical glitch in his flight. He was set to address farmers alongside Congress candidate Rahul Bondre. Gandhi apologized, emphasizing challenges faced by soybean and cotton farmers, and criticized the BJP for inadequate pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:39 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Chikhli Rally Scrapped Due to Flight Trouble
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's planned election rally in Chikhli, Buldhana district, Maharashtra was abruptly cancelled on Tuesday following a technical problem with his flight from Delhi.

The rally, part of campaign efforts for Congress candidate Rahul Bondre, aimed to address issues facing local soybean farmers. Gandhi released a video promising solutions under an INDIA bloc government, and criticizing current BJP policy on agricultural pricing.

Due to the flight glitch at Delhi airport, Gandhi shifted plans to address a separate rally in Gondia district later the same day, as Maharashtra's assembly elections approach on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

