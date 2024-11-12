Rahul Gandhi's Chikhli Rally Scrapped Due to Flight Trouble
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Chikhli, Maharashtra was cancelled due to a technical glitch in his flight. He was set to address farmers alongside Congress candidate Rahul Bondre. Gandhi apologized, emphasizing challenges faced by soybean and cotton farmers, and criticized the BJP for inadequate pricing.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's planned election rally in Chikhli, Buldhana district, Maharashtra was abruptly cancelled on Tuesday following a technical problem with his flight from Delhi.
The rally, part of campaign efforts for Congress candidate Rahul Bondre, aimed to address issues facing local soybean farmers. Gandhi released a video promising solutions under an INDIA bloc government, and criticizing current BJP policy on agricultural pricing.
Due to the flight glitch at Delhi airport, Gandhi shifted plans to address a separate rally in Gondia district later the same day, as Maharashtra's assembly elections approach on November 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP and Congress Gear Up for Kedarnath By-Election Battle
Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections Amid Good Vibes
Congress Accuses Modi of Maharashtra Betrayal in Tata-Airbus Facility Shift
Tensions Rise: Shiv Sena (UBT) vs. Congress Over Solapur South Seat
Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP-led Centre in Wayanad, alleges values of Constitution are constantly being subverted.