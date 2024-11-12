Left Menu

EU Diplomat Nominee Calls for Tougher Stance on China's Support for Russia

Kaja Kallas, nominee for EU's top diplomat, emphasizes the need for China to face consequences for aiding Russia's efforts in the Ukraine conflict. During her European Parliament confirmation hearing, the former Estonian prime minister points out that China’s support enables Russia to sustain its war efforts.

Kaja Kallas, the nominee poised to become the European Union's chief diplomat, emphasized the necessity for China to incur greater costs due to its support for Russia in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at her confirmation hearing in the European Parliament, Kallas, who previously served as Estonia's prime minister, asserted that without China's backing, Russia would struggle to maintain its aggressive military stance.

Although Kallas did not provide further details on how China should be penalized, her remarks highlight the urgency for the EU to adopt a firmer approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

