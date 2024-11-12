Karnataka Minister Khan Apologizes for Controversial Term
Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan apologized for referring to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy with a term deemed 'racist' by opposition parties. Khan clarified that the term was used out of affection during their time as close associates. He expressed regret if anyone was hurt by his comment.
Karnataka's Housing and Waqf Minister, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, issued an apology on Tuesday after referring to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy with a term attacked as a 'racist' slur by the NDA.
Khan explained that he had used the term affectionately in the past when he and Kumaraswamy were associates during the period when Kumaraswamy served as Chief Minister.
'If anyone is hurt by it, I apologize,' Khan stated, while suggesting that such comments should not affect the upcoming Assembly by-polls in Channapatna. Both the JD(S) and BJP have criticized the Congress government, demanding Khan's removal from the Cabinet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
