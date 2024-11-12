Left Menu

Political Dogfight: Congress vs. BJP in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole's remarks likening BJP's treatment of OBCs to calling them 'kutta' (dog) have sparked controversy. As tensions rise before the state assembly elections, the BJP counters that these comments showcase Congress's frustration, while both alliances prepare for a fierce electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:33 IST
Political Dogfight: Congress vs. BJP in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political climate, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has ignited a controversy after questioning OBC voters in Akola district if they would support the BJP, accusing them of derogatory remarks towards OBCs by calling them 'kutta' (dog).

Patole’s comments came during a rally in support of Congress's Akola West candidate, accusing the BJP of arrogance and divisive tactics. This is amid claims that a leadership change is brewing, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis possibly facing defeat in the upcoming elections.

Reacting to the statement, BJP representatives slammed Congress, labeling their comments as driven by desperation and signs of internal disarray within the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The war of words heats up with allegations and counter-allegations as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024