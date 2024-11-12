Political Dogfight: Congress vs. BJP in Maharashtra

In a charged political climate, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has ignited a controversy after questioning OBC voters in Akola district if they would support the BJP, accusing them of derogatory remarks towards OBCs by calling them 'kutta' (dog).

Patole’s comments came during a rally in support of Congress's Akola West candidate, accusing the BJP of arrogance and divisive tactics. This is amid claims that a leadership change is brewing, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis possibly facing defeat in the upcoming elections.

Reacting to the statement, BJP representatives slammed Congress, labeling their comments as driven by desperation and signs of internal disarray within the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The war of words heats up with allegations and counter-allegations as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)