Political Dogfight: Congress vs. BJP in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole's remarks likening BJP's treatment of OBCs to calling them 'kutta' (dog) have sparked controversy. As tensions rise before the state assembly elections, the BJP counters that these comments showcase Congress's frustration, while both alliances prepare for a fierce electoral battle.
- Country:
- India
In a charged political climate, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has ignited a controversy after questioning OBC voters in Akola district if they would support the BJP, accusing them of derogatory remarks towards OBCs by calling them 'kutta' (dog).
Patole’s comments came during a rally in support of Congress's Akola West candidate, accusing the BJP of arrogance and divisive tactics. This is amid claims that a leadership change is brewing, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis possibly facing defeat in the upcoming elections.
Reacting to the statement, BJP representatives slammed Congress, labeling their comments as driven by desperation and signs of internal disarray within the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The war of words heats up with allegations and counter-allegations as elections approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Congress
- BJP
- controversy
- elections
- OBC
- voters
- Patole
- Akola
- political
ALSO READ
Shifting Sands: Indian-American Voters Sway in U.S. Politics
Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections as JMM Demands Changes
NCP Unveils Final Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections
Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections Amid Good Vibes
Transatlantic Tensions: US Elections and the Future of Europe