Electoral Showdown: Jharkhand Assembly at the Polls

The first phase of voting for Jharkhand's assembly elections began with 683 candidates contesting for 43 seats. Leading figures like former CM Champai Soren cast their votes. The JMM-led coalition aims to retain power against the BJP's campaign. Over 1.37 crore voters are eligible to cast ballots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-11-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 08:55 IST
The much-anticipated Jharkhand assembly elections have kicked off with voting underway for 43 seats across 15 districts. A staggering total of 683 candidates, including former Chief Minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora, are vying for victory. Polling began at 7 AM and is set to continue until 5 PM across most booths.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar urged voters to exercise their franchise, emphasizing the election's importance as a democratic festival. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, seeking re-election, reiterated his commitment to progress, while key BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigned aggressively against the ruling coalition.

In a polarizing race, the JMM-led alliance highlights welfare schemes while facing BJP's claims of corruption and infiltration. The voting spread across 15,344 stations concludes this phase of elections, with results anticipated on November 23. The battle lines remain drawn, promising an intense political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

