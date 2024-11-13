Voter Turnout Crucial: Jharkhand's Election Mahaparv Underway

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo has stressed the importance of voter participation in the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly elections, referring to the event as the 'Mahaparv' of democracy in the state. Speaking to ANI, Deo underscored the rarity of this democratic opportunity, urging citizens to vote for a government committed to stability and corruption-free governance.

The first phase of polling commenced at 7:00 am with voters from 43 constituencies across 15 districts casting their votes. The results will set the course for 683 candidates, including 73 women. Simultaneously, by-elections are taking place for 31 assembly seats across 10 states, with a notable contest in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Extensive security measures have been enforced, with over 200 companies of security forces ensuring the integrity of the electoral process as voting continues until 5:00 pm.

The BJP-led NDA is making aggressive efforts to dislodge the JMM-led coalition, highlighting prominent figures such as previous Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress's Ajoy Kumar. Key contests include BJP's Geeta Koda in Jaganathpur and JMM's Mahua Maji in Ranchi. Concurrently, bypolls are unfolding in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, and other regions, while vote counting is slated for November 23.

