Priyanka Gandhi's Debut: A Resonating Call for Wayanad
Rahul Gandhi urged Wayanad voters to support his sister Priyanka in the Lok Sabha bypolls, presenting her as their advocate and familial figure. With her electoral debut, Priyanka promises to unlock the region's potential. The bypoll was called after Rahul vacated the seat, with multiple candidates contesting.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called on Wayanad voters to back his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the upcoming election. He highlighted that she would serve not just as a representative, but embody roles of a sister, daughter, and advocate for them.
In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi expressed confidence in Priyanka's potential to amplify Wayanad's voice in Parliament. He emphasized her capabilities to help unleash the region's full potential, describing her as more than just a political candidate.
The bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat were triggered after Rahul vacated the position to retain Rae Bareli. The election sees 16 candidates vying for the seat, with Priyanka marking her electoral debut against the CPI(M) candidate Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.
