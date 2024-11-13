Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Debut: A Resonating Call for Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi urged Wayanad voters to support his sister Priyanka in the Lok Sabha bypolls, presenting her as their advocate and familial figure. With her electoral debut, Priyanka promises to unlock the region's potential. The bypoll was called after Rahul vacated the seat, with multiple candidates contesting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:23 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Debut: A Resonating Call for Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called on Wayanad voters to back his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the upcoming election. He highlighted that she would serve not just as a representative, but embody roles of a sister, daughter, and advocate for them.

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi expressed confidence in Priyanka's potential to amplify Wayanad's voice in Parliament. He emphasized her capabilities to help unleash the region's full potential, describing her as more than just a political candidate.

The bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat were triggered after Rahul vacated the position to retain Rae Bareli. The election sees 16 candidates vying for the seat, with Priyanka marking her electoral debut against the CPI(M) candidate Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024