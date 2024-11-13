Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead Government Efficiency Overhaul
President-elect Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency. The department aims to cut bureaucracy and restructure federal agencies. Musk, maintaining his roles at Tesla and SpaceX, will influence the Trump White House significantly, with transparency promised.
In a bold move signaling transformative changes, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead a newly established Department of Government Efficiency. This initiative aims to dismantle bureaucracy and overhaul outdated regulations, setting the stage for what Trump describes as a 'new entrepreneurial approach' to governance.
Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, is expected to wield considerable influence, though he will maintain his current corporate roles. The department will operate outside traditional government boundaries, eliminating the need for Senate approval and signaling a disruptive approach to federal oversight.
As Musk discussed at a recent Trump rally, the department's work will be transparently displayed online, inviting public participation. With goals to reduce the federal budget significantly and address wasteful expenditures, this plan has raised eyebrows for its potential impact on federal agencies and its controversial ties to Musk's business ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Albanese's Flight Upgrade Controversy: Transparency or Privilege?
Vatican's Child Protection Commission Calls for Greater Transparency in Addressing Clergy Abuse
Pope Francis' Commission Urges Greater Transparency for Abuse Victims
Bharat Petroleum Champions Integrity and Transparency
Bilfinger Vows Transparency in Georgia Dock Collapse Probe