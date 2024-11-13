Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead Government Efficiency Overhaul

In a bold move signaling transformative changes, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead a newly established Department of Government Efficiency. This initiative aims to dismantle bureaucracy and overhaul outdated regulations, setting the stage for what Trump describes as a 'new entrepreneurial approach' to governance.

Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, is expected to wield considerable influence, though he will maintain his current corporate roles. The department will operate outside traditional government boundaries, eliminating the need for Senate approval and signaling a disruptive approach to federal oversight.

As Musk discussed at a recent Trump rally, the department's work will be transparently displayed online, inviting public participation. With goals to reduce the federal budget significantly and address wasteful expenditures, this plan has raised eyebrows for its potential impact on federal agencies and its controversial ties to Musk's business ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)