Indonesia-Australia Military Drills Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Indonesia and Australia commenced joint military drills near Java, involving 2,000 troops in various operations. This exercise is part of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2024, highlighting enhanced defense cooperation amid regional security challenges and fluctuating bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bali | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:04 IST
Indonesia and Australia's militaries have launched combat drills near Java, involving 2,000 troops across air, maritime, amphibious, and land operations. This exercise, dubbed Keris Woomera 2024, underscores the strengthened partnership following the recent Australia-Indonesia Defense Cooperation Agreement.

The drills feature live-fire exercises, including a joint landing operation and a non-combat evacuation scenario for disaster response. Lt. Col. Empri Airudin emphasized the importance of building trust and boosting defense capabilities, while Australia's Captain Chris Doherty hailed the opportunity for cohesive collaboration.

Indonesia's expanding military ties come amid regional tensions, as highlighted by recent confrontations in the South China Sea and Prabowo Subianto's strategic focus on enhancing defense capabilities via international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

