High Voter Turnout Marks Assam By-Elections
Over 30% of voters in five Assam constituencies cast their ballots in early hours of by-elections. Voting observed across 1,078 stations with robust security. Bongaigaon posted highest turnout. EVM issues were promptly resolved. Assam CM urged citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.
In Assam, by-elections have witnessed substantial voter turnout, with over 30% of the electorate casting their votes within the first four hours. The polling took place across five assembly constituencies — Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri — as officials reported significant participation from the public.
Bongaigaon led with a 32.9% turnout, as recorded by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Meanwhile, challenges arose with electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunctioning in some polling booths. These issues were swiftly addressed by replacing the faulty units, ensuring a smooth voting process.
The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, entreated voters to make their choices known, emphasizing the importance of these elections in determining future regional development. Voting stations are backed by significant security, with 15 companies of CAPF deployed alongside state police forces, ensuring that the process remains peaceful.
