Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown in West Bengal By-Elections

Bypolls in West Bengal's six assembly seats see a 30% turnout by 11 AM. Tight security ensures peaceful voting, influenced by the resignation of MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha. Major parties, including TMC, BJP, CPI (M)-led Left Front, and Congress, vie for these key seats amid high political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:30 IST
High-Stakes Showdown in West Bengal By-Elections
  • Country:
  • India

By-elections across six West Bengal assembly seats recorded over 30% voter turnout by 11 AM on Wednesday, reports an election official.

Polling began at 7 AM in constituencies including Sitai and Medinipur, amidst heightened security. The Election Commission assured that no untoward incidents were reported so far.

The elections, prompted by the resignation of MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha, involve fierce competition from the ruling TMC, the opposition BJP, and others. Vote counting is set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024