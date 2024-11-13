High-Stakes Showdown in West Bengal By-Elections

By-elections across six West Bengal assembly seats recorded over 30% voter turnout by 11 AM on Wednesday, reports an election official.

Polling began at 7 AM in constituencies including Sitai and Medinipur, amidst heightened security. The Election Commission assured that no untoward incidents were reported so far.

The elections, prompted by the resignation of MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha, involve fierce competition from the ruling TMC, the opposition BJP, and others. Vote counting is set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)