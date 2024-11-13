Left Menu

Emotional Reunion: Landslide Survivors Cast Votes Amid Tears and Hugs

Landslide survivors in Wayanad reunited emotionally at polling stations for a bypoll vote. Many shared tearful hugs and memories of unity before the July disaster. Villagers, now relocated, relished this chance to reconnect, as special transport was arranged for those temporarily residing elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:36 IST
  • India

Emotional scenes unfolded as landslide survivors in Wayanad cast their votes in the Lok Sabha bypoll, reuniting for the first time since the July disaster. Hugs and tears marked the meeting of neighbors, who reminisced the unity of their community.

An elderly man expressed sorrow narrating how villages like Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai, once festive and inclusive, were completely destroyed. On a specially arranged bus to ferry votes, friends comforted each other with hope.

Survivors, now scattered across the district, relied on a special free vehicle service to reach polling stations. Despite the tragedy that claimed over 200 lives, the day was an opportunity to reconnect and heal together.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

