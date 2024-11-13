Emotional Reunion: Landslide Survivors Cast Votes Amid Tears and Hugs

Emotional scenes unfolded as landslide survivors in Wayanad cast their votes in the Lok Sabha bypoll, reuniting for the first time since the July disaster. Hugs and tears marked the meeting of neighbors, who reminisced the unity of their community.

An elderly man expressed sorrow narrating how villages like Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai, once festive and inclusive, were completely destroyed. On a specially arranged bus to ferry votes, friends comforted each other with hope.

Survivors, now scattered across the district, relied on a special free vehicle service to reach polling stations. Despite the tragedy that claimed over 200 lives, the day was an opportunity to reconnect and heal together.

(With inputs from agencies.)