Sri Lanka's Crucial Snap Election: A Vote for Change

Sri Lanka will hold a snap general election on Thursday, aiming to secure a parliamentary majority for new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The decision comes amid efforts to recover from a severe financial crisis.

With 17.1 million eligible voters, the election sees 196 of the 225 parliamentary seats filled through direct votes across 22 constituencies. The remaining 29 seats will be distributed proportionally among parties based on the island-wide vote.

Voting is set from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time, with results expected promptly. A new cabinet will be formed shortly after, and the new parliament will begin its term on Nov. 21, with President Dissanayake presenting his key policy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)