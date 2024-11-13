U.S. Missile Base in Poland: A Strategic Move

The Kremlin has voiced concerns over the inauguration of a new U.S. missile base in Poland, labeling it a strategic attempt to encircle Russia with American military assets.

The facility, named 'Aegis Ashore' and situated in Redzikowo, integrates into a wider NATO missile shield, purportedly designed to thwart short- and intermediate-range ballistic threats.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that President Vladimir Putin has opposed the project since the early 2000s, alleging that the U.S. misrepresented its mission as primarily defensive against Iranian missile threats.

