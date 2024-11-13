Left Menu

U.S. Missile Base in Poland: A Strategic Move

The Kremlin views the U.S. missile base in Poland as an effort to contain Russia, positioning American military infrastructure closer to its borders. Known as 'Aegis Ashore', the base is part of NATO's missile shield. Putin has long objected, questioning the base's stated purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:29 IST
U.S. Missile Base in Poland: A Strategic Move
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has voiced concerns over the inauguration of a new U.S. missile base in Poland, labeling it a strategic attempt to encircle Russia with American military assets.

The facility, named 'Aegis Ashore' and situated in Redzikowo, integrates into a wider NATO missile shield, purportedly designed to thwart short- and intermediate-range ballistic threats.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that President Vladimir Putin has opposed the project since the early 2000s, alleging that the U.S. misrepresented its mission as primarily defensive against Iranian missile threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024