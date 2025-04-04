Left Menu

Putin's Reluctance on Ceasefire: A NATO Perspective

British Foreign Minister David Lammy stressed the importance of Vladimir Putin accepting a ceasefire with Ukraine. Lammy highlighted NATO’s engagement, including remarks from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirming American commitment to the alliance. These discussions occurred at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:37 IST
On Friday, British Foreign Minister David Lammy indicated President Vladimir Putin's hesitance in committing to a proposed ceasefire with Ukraine. Lammy discussed these tensions upon his arrival at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

During the meeting with his NATO counterparts, Lammy emphasized the critical nature of aligning member states on the Ukrainian conflict.

He also underscored the significance of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks, which reiterated the United States' steadfast dedication to the NATO alliance amid ongoing global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

