Putin's Reluctance on Ceasefire: A NATO Perspective
British Foreign Minister David Lammy stressed the importance of Vladimir Putin accepting a ceasefire with Ukraine. Lammy highlighted NATO’s engagement, including remarks from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirming American commitment to the alliance. These discussions occurred at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:37 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
On Friday, British Foreign Minister David Lammy indicated President Vladimir Putin's hesitance in committing to a proposed ceasefire with Ukraine. Lammy discussed these tensions upon his arrival at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
During the meeting with his NATO counterparts, Lammy emphasized the critical nature of aligning member states on the Ukrainian conflict.
He also underscored the significance of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks, which reiterated the United States' steadfast dedication to the NATO alliance amid ongoing global security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NZ Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with the United States Amid Growing Indo-Pacific Challenges
United States' top health agency announces it will cut 10,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring plan, reports AP.
Marco Rubio's Caribbean Tour: Energy Security & Immigration in Focus
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission in the Caribbean
Marco Rubio Calls for Alternatives to Chinese Infrastructure