NATO Assurance: Rubio Reaffirms U.S. Commitment

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, has highlighted the significance of the United States' unwavering commitment to NATO, as reiterated by U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio.

Prior to a Brussels meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers, Kallas noted Rubio's assurances that Washington would stand firm and not compromise on the key interests and red lines of both Ukraine and Europe.

Nonetheless, Kallas pointed out the necessity for European countries to enhance their own defensive capabilities, ensuring they are sufficiently robust and self-reliant.

