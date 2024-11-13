Left Menu

Modi Accuses Congress of 'Dangerous Intentions' on SC/ST/OBC Reservations at Jharkhand Rally

During a campaign rally in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of opposing reservation policies for SC/ST/OBC groups. He warned voters about alleged 'dangerous intentions' of Congress and criticized regional parties for family-centric politics. Modi assured protection of local resources and emphasized BJP's commitment to Jharkhand's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ X BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against Congress during his campaign rally in Sarath, charging the party with so-called 'dangerous intentions' toward the reservation policies benefiting Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). Addressing the ongoing assembly elections in Jharkhand, Modi claimed Congress has consistently worked to undermine the rights of these groups.

Modi drew historical parallels, recalling how Congress faced significant electoral defeats due to their stance on reservations. He accused the party of trying to fracture the solidarity of the SC, ST, and OBC communities, alleging that they have launched a new strategy to weaken collective strength. Modi's remarks emphasized the need for vigilance and unity among voters.

The Prime Minister expanded his allegations to include regional parties like the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of prioritizing their families over the welfare of the general public. He alleged these parties were exploiting local resources and held them accountable for the mismanagement in Jharkhand, promising that a BJP-led government would focus on the state's prosperity and safeguard its resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

