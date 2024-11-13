Modi Accuses Congress of 'Dangerous Intentions' on SC/ST/OBC Reservations at Jharkhand Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against Congress during his campaign rally in Sarath, charging the party with so-called 'dangerous intentions' toward the reservation policies benefiting Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). Addressing the ongoing assembly elections in Jharkhand, Modi claimed Congress has consistently worked to undermine the rights of these groups.

Modi drew historical parallels, recalling how Congress faced significant electoral defeats due to their stance on reservations. He accused the party of trying to fracture the solidarity of the SC, ST, and OBC communities, alleging that they have launched a new strategy to weaken collective strength. Modi's remarks emphasized the need for vigilance and unity among voters.

The Prime Minister expanded his allegations to include regional parties like the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of prioritizing their families over the welfare of the general public. He alleged these parties were exploiting local resources and held them accountable for the mismanagement in Jharkhand, promising that a BJP-led government would focus on the state's prosperity and safeguard its resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)