Trump 2.0: Global Leaders Face Policy Shifts at APEC and G20 Summits

World leaders are set to arrive in South America for two major summits, with the spotlight on potential shifts in global politics driven by Donald Trump's presidential outlook.

Starting in Peru with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum from Nov. 13-15, leaders will then move to the G20 summit in Brazil on Nov. 18-19. Trump's victory has stirred anticipation of sweeping changes, overshadowing the discussions where issues like trade tariffs and climate policy take center stage.

The outcome of these meetings is crucial as APEC members, who contribute nearly half of global trade, are concerned about Trump's intentions to impose trade barriers. Meanwhile, analysts see APEC as an opportunity for China's President Xi Jinping to strengthen relations amidst uncertainties sparked by Trump's policies.

