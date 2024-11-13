Left Menu

Trump 2.0: Global Leaders Face Policy Shifts at APEC and G20 Summits

World leaders will converge in South America this month for crucial summits, with Donald Trump's prospective policies set to dominate discussions. Key gatherings include APEC in Peru and G20 in Brazil. Discussions will address trade barriers and geopolitical challenges amidst the evolving global political landscape.

Updated: 13-11-2024 15:36 IST
World leaders are set to arrive in South America for two major summits, with the spotlight on potential shifts in global politics driven by Donald Trump's presidential outlook.

Starting in Peru with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum from Nov. 13-15, leaders will then move to the G20 summit in Brazil on Nov. 18-19. Trump's victory has stirred anticipation of sweeping changes, overshadowing the discussions where issues like trade tariffs and climate policy take center stage.

The outcome of these meetings is crucial as APEC members, who contribute nearly half of global trade, are concerned about Trump's intentions to impose trade barriers. Meanwhile, analysts see APEC as an opportunity for China's President Xi Jinping to strengthen relations amidst uncertainties sparked by Trump's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

