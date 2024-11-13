High-Stakes Bypolls: Rajasthan's Political Battlegrounds

In Rajasthan, bypolls are taking place across seven assembly constituencies with around a 40% voter turnout recorded by 1 pm Wednesday, according to election officials. The polling, commenced amid stringent security, saw Ramgarh leading with the highest turnout at 45.4%.

An independent candidate in Deoli-Uniara, Naresh Meena, reportedly slapped a local magistrate, illustrating the tensions surrounding the boycott over tehsil boundaries. The administration, however, managed to maintain the functioning of polling booths and roads.

These bypolls, triggered by MLAs' deaths and parliamentary appointments, serve as a crucial test for state leaders including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma post BJP's significant Lok Sabha losses. Contesting parties include Congress, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, and Bharat Adivasi Party, all vying to defend their strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)