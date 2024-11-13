Battle for Kamptee: Bawankule vs Bhoyar in High-Stakes Maharashtra Election Showdown

After a five-year hiatus, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule is aiming for a return to the state assembly from Kamptee, Nagpur. Despite his regional popularity, the BJP's vote share dipped by 10% in the 2019 election when Bawankule was denied the ticket.

Bawankule faces a tight contest against Congress rival Suresh Bhoyar in the upcoming November 20 polls, amidst widespread unemployment and shuttered local industries. Political analysts highlight his influence over the Teli community as a potential advantage for the BJP.

Kamptee, part of the Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, remains a politically vibrant region. With BJP's Nitin Gadkari backing Bawankule for his leadership and service, the election result hinges on factors such as vote splits and local support dynamics.

