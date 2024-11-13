Battle for Kamptee: Bawankule vs Bhoyar in High-Stakes Maharashtra Election Showdown
After a five-year gap, Chandrashekhar Bawankule is eyeing a return to Maharashtra's state assembly from Nagpur's Kamptee, a seat he previously held for three terms. He faces a tough challenge from Congress candidate Suresh Bhoyar. Key issues in the constituency include unemployment and developmental concerns.
- Country:
- India
After a five-year hiatus, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule is aiming for a return to the state assembly from Kamptee, Nagpur. Despite his regional popularity, the BJP's vote share dipped by 10% in the 2019 election when Bawankule was denied the ticket.
Bawankule faces a tight contest against Congress rival Suresh Bhoyar in the upcoming November 20 polls, amidst widespread unemployment and shuttered local industries. Political analysts highlight his influence over the Teli community as a potential advantage for the BJP.
Kamptee, part of the Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, remains a politically vibrant region. With BJP's Nitin Gadkari backing Bawankule for his leadership and service, the election result hinges on factors such as vote splits and local support dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
