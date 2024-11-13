Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Legal Tug-of-War in Nvidia Securities Fraud Case

The U.S. Supreme Court evaluated Nvidia's appeal to dismiss a securities fraud lawsuit. The case involves Nvidia allegedly misleading investors about its crypto market reliance. Justices are cautious about defining the legal standards needed for private securities fraud suits. A ruling is anticipated by June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:24 IST
Supreme Court Faces Legal Tug-of-War in Nvidia Securities Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court took a deep dive into Nvidia's attempt to dismiss a securities fraud lawsuit on Wednesday. The claim accuses the AI chipmaker of misleading investors about its dependence on the volatile cryptocurrency market by underreporting its influence on revenue growth.

The lawsuit, led by Stockholm-based investment management firm E. Ohman J:or Fonder AB, hinges on whether plaintiffs have enough legal grounds under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This requires claims to surpass high legal thresholds intended to prevent frivolous litigation.

Raised concerns from various justices highlighted ambivalence about defining these standards, amid worries about the technical complexities involved. The lawsuit, involving allegations against Nvidia's CEO, seeks damages for investors who suffered losses during a 2018 stock downturn linked to declining crypto profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024