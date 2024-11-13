Left Menu

BJP's Nadda Accuses Congress of Division by Urban Naxals

BJP chief J.P. Nadda accused Congress of being controlled by urban naxals and criticized it for attempting to divide India. Speaking at a rally for Maharashtra's assembly elections, he emphasized Mahayuti's focus on development. He also highlighted the Indian economy's global stability under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Wednesday accused the Congress party of falling under the influence of 'urban naxals' and criticized it for working with elements that aim to divide India.

Addressing a rally at Shirdi in the Ahilyanagar district ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Nadda accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi of halting development projects, emphasizing the Mahayuti's dedication to advancing these initiatives.

Nadda highlighted the Indian economy's recognition as a stable economy worldwide, attributing this to PM Narendra Modi's leadership amid global economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

