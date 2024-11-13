Biden and Xi: Navigating Diplomatic Waters Amid Trump's Return

President Joe Biden is poised to engage in crucial talks with China's Xi Jinping during an international summit in Peru, occurring at a pivotal moment as Beijing anticipates Donald Trump's return to the presidency. This face-to-face meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit underscores the multifaceted dynamics shaping US-China relations.

A senior Biden administration official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the meeting arrangement while refraining from divulging how Biden might navigate questions about the incoming Trump administration. The official emphasized the complexity of managing this intricate bilateral relationship, particularly given Trump's campaign promises to impose hefty tariffs on Chinese exports.

Significant bilateral issues, such as China's stance on Russia's conflict in Ukraine, human rights, and Taiwan, are expected to be on the agenda. As both leaders prepare for a third meeting during Biden's presidency, the White House has been orchestrating diplomatic efforts to stabilize relations amid global geopolitical strains.

