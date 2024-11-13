Sharad Pawar Rallying for Democracy's Defense

NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of eyeing the Constitution as he pushed for 400 Lok Sabha seats, raising concerns over potential threats to democracy.

Pawar emphasized that Modi's extraordinary seat target suggested a hidden agenda, inciting the opposition to unite against this perceived constitutional threat.

The veteran politician lauded Maharashtra for supporting Maha Vikas Aghadi, securing 31 of 48 seats, thereby defending democratic principles from possible tampering.

