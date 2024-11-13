Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Rallying for Democracy's Defense

NCP chief Sharad Pawar highlighted at a rally that PM Narendra Modi's aim for 400 Lok Sabha seats was to target the Constitution. The opposition unified to prevent alterations to democratic rights. Maharashtra's support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi secured 31 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:35 IST
Sharad Pawar Rallying for Democracy's Defense
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of eyeing the Constitution as he pushed for 400 Lok Sabha seats, raising concerns over potential threats to democracy.

Pawar emphasized that Modi's extraordinary seat target suggested a hidden agenda, inciting the opposition to unite against this perceived constitutional threat.

The veteran politician lauded Maharashtra for supporting Maha Vikas Aghadi, securing 31 of 48 seats, thereby defending democratic principles from possible tampering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024