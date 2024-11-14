Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

In a strategic move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his decision to nominate Republican Representative Matt Gaetz for the position of attorney general.

Gaetz, a staunch supporter of Trump's administration, is expected to uphold the current legal framework and advance the president's policy agenda if he is confirmed for the role.

This nomination is seen as a reflection of Trump's intent to secure loyalists in key positions within the Department of Justice and pursue continuity in his administration's legal strategies.

