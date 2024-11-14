Left Menu

Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz for Attorney General

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz as his nominee for attorney general, promising reforms in key areas like government overreach, border security, and criminal justice. The nomination awaits approval from the Republican-dominated Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 02:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 02:04 IST
Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz for Attorney General

In a significant move, President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he has chosen Representative Matt Gaetz as his nominee for the position of attorney general. Known for his fiery personality, Gaetz is a staunch Republican who aligns closely with Trump's agenda.

According to Trump, Gaetz's nomination is part of a broader effort to dismantle what he perceives as the 'Weaponized Government.' Trump believes that Gaetz will effectively safeguard U.S. borders, dismantle criminal organizations, and restore public confidence in the Justice Department.

The appointment will require confirmation from the Senate, which currently has a Republican majority, potentially smoothing the approval process. Gaetz's nomination signals Trump's intention to swiftly assemble a Cabinet focused on his campaign promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024