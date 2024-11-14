Left Menu

Controversial Pick: Pete Hegseth Tapped for Defense Secretary

Donald Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth as U.S. defense secretary has generated surprise at the Pentagon and skepticism among European allies due to Hegseth’s limited government experience and controversial views. Republican lawmakers, however, have shown support as Hegseth, a Fox News host, is set to proceed for Senate confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 03:09 IST
Controversial Pick: Pete Hegseth Tapped for Defense Secretary

The unexpected nomination of Pete Hegseth as the U.S. defense secretary by President-elect Donald Trump has left the Pentagon in surprise and European allies bewildered. Hegseth, a Fox News host, brings minimal government experience, sparking questions about his qualifications for such a significant position.

Hegseth, known for his opposition to the 'woke' policies of Pentagon leaders and skepticism towards NATO, has received mixed reactions. While Democratic lawmakers express concern over his capability to guide 1.3 million service members, his Republican supporters are confident in his potential to eliminate progressive military policies.

As Hegseth awaits Senate confirmation, his nomination poses a challenge among defense officials and European allies who have yet to gauge his position on critical national security issues. Despite the controversy, Hegseth's military service record, including deployments in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay, is highlighted by supportive Republicans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024