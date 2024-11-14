Left Menu

Veteran BJP Leader Harishchandra Chavan Passes Away at 74

Former BJP MP Harishchandra Chavan died at 74 after a prolonged illness at his residence in Nashik, Maharashtra. A three-term Member of Parliament, he represented Malegaon and Dindori constituencies. Survived by his wife and children, his funeral is set in his native Pratapgarh village.

Updated: 14-11-2024 11:07 IST
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Harishchandra Chavan has passed away at the age of 74. The veteran leader died at his residence in Nashik, Maharashtra, following a prolonged illness, according to family sources.

Chavan, who had been unwell for some time, was discharged from a private hospital days ago before succumbing to his illness at home. He served as a three-term MP, winning the Malegaon Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and the Dindori constituency in 2009 and 2014 on a BJP ticket.

He leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter. Citizens can pay their respects at his Nashik residence, where his body is on display. The funeral will take place in the evening at his ancestral village, Pratapgarh, located in Surgana taluka.

