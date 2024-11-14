Political Tensions Rise as Party Worker Externed Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Sandeep Mali, a political party worker, faces expulsion from Thane district for supposed involvement in anti-social activities, as confirmed by Inspector Vijay Kadbane from Manpada police station. This move occurs just ahead of the crucial November 20 Maharashtra polls.

Allegations have surfaced that Mali secretly supported a competitor's candidate in the Kalyan Rural assembly seat, adding intrigue to an already tense electoral environment. In this constituency, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has nominated Rajesh More, while Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) backs Subhash Bhoir.

Moreover, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has put forward Raju Patil. The political dynamics are further complicated by Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, who holds the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)