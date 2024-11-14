Speculation Over Trump's Key Healthcare Appointees

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is evaluating candidates for critical healthcare roles, amid the expected overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system.

Among those being considered for the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary position are Ben Carson, Eric Hargan, and Bobby Jindal. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., currently scrutinizing resumes for health agency candidates, might also play a significant role.

The potential Director of the Food and Drug Administration, Marty Makary, has generated interest due to his stance on natural immunity and COVID vaccine mandates, while other candidates bring diverse expertise and views to Trump's anticipated administration efforts.

