Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Unprecedented BJP Campaign Tactics in Maharashtra Elections

In a surprising move, BJP's top leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, have intensified campaigns in Maharashtra's state assembly elections. Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes their approach, highlighting their avoidance of core issues like inflation and unemployment while attacking the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:27 IST
Kharge Criticizes Unprecedented BJP Campaign Tactics in Maharashtra Elections
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented political maneuver, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dispatched its top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to campaign extensively across every constituency in the Maharashtra state assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge remarked on this unusual campaign strategy, reflecting on his 53-year political journey. Kharge criticized the BJP for focusing on attacking the opposition rather than addressing crucial issues like inflation, unemployment, and investment.

Amidst the intensifying campaign, PM Modi accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of being a destructive force, warning voters of potential water scarcities if the alliance seized power. The Maharashtra assembly elections, covering 288 seats, are set for November 20, with results declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024