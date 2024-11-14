Kharge Criticizes Unprecedented BJP Campaign Tactics in Maharashtra Elections
In a surprising move, BJP's top leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, have intensified campaigns in Maharashtra's state assembly elections. Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes their approach, highlighting their avoidance of core issues like inflation and unemployment while attacking the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.
In an unprecedented political maneuver, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dispatched its top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to campaign extensively across every constituency in the Maharashtra state assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference in Pune, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge remarked on this unusual campaign strategy, reflecting on his 53-year political journey. Kharge criticized the BJP for focusing on attacking the opposition rather than addressing crucial issues like inflation, unemployment, and investment.
Amidst the intensifying campaign, PM Modi accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of being a destructive force, warning voters of potential water scarcities if the alliance seized power. The Maharashtra assembly elections, covering 288 seats, are set for November 20, with results declared on November 23.
