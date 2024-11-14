Kharge Criticizes Unprecedented BJP Campaign Tactics in Maharashtra Elections

In an unprecedented political maneuver, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dispatched its top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to campaign extensively across every constituency in the Maharashtra state assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge remarked on this unusual campaign strategy, reflecting on his 53-year political journey. Kharge criticized the BJP for focusing on attacking the opposition rather than addressing crucial issues like inflation, unemployment, and investment.

Amidst the intensifying campaign, PM Modi accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of being a destructive force, warning voters of potential water scarcities if the alliance seized power. The Maharashtra assembly elections, covering 288 seats, are set for November 20, with results declared on November 23.

