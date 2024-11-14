Modi Accuses Congress of Vote-Bank Politics in Raigad Rally

In a fervent address ahead of the November 20 assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party at a Raigad rally. He accused Congress of prioritizing vote-bank politics over poverty eradication, stating they had only provided empty slogans to the impoverished.

Modi highlighted BJP's development projects in Maharashtra, including major infrastructure initiatives like the Atal Setu sea bridge and Navi Mumbai International Airport. He projected these as potential catalysts for economic growth, poised to uplift marginalized communities long neglected by Congress policies.

The Prime Minister further underscored the Mahayuti alliance's commitment to social welfare schemes, assuring continued government support for Maharashtra's coastal communities and emphasizing the need for unity among voters to achieve good governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)